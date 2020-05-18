Minecraft key artSource: Microsoft / Mojang Studios

  • Microsoft shared the news today that Minecraft has crossed 200 million copies sold.
  • Minecraft previously sold 122 million copies as of February 2017.
  • Yesterday, Minecraft developer Mojang rebranded as Mojang Studios, with plans to expand.
  • Minecraft Dungeons, a hack-and-slash RPG set in the aesthetic of Minecraft, is set to release on May 26.

Minecraft has been an utter sales juggernaut, selling over 122 million copies back in February 2017. The blocks of cash keep on stacking though, as today Microsoft shared the news that Minecraft has sold over 200 million copies. This even further solidifies Minecraft's position as the best-selling game of all time, with only Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto V even being in the same league at over 120 million copies sold.

Mojang was acquired by Microsoft in back in 2014. Yesterday, Mojang shared the news that it had rebranded as Mojang Studios, unifying the dual studios in Redmond, Washington and Stockholm, Sweden. Mojang Studios also plans to explore new game projects and open additional studios in new locations.

Meanwhile, hack-and-slash RPG Minecraft Dungeons is set to release on May 26 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Minecraft is a veritable, inarguable and complete success. It has sold copies in the hundreds of millions, has a huge following of dedicated players, and lets you unlock your every creative desire. It's also available on every platform imaginable, including Xbox One, Windows 10, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS. Play with anyone, and play anywhere.

