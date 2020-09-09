Mint Mobile today introduced a new unlimited plan for its subscribers, offering a host of benefits.

The new plan offers unlimited talk and text in the U.S., along with unlimited calling to Mexico and Canada. It also gives you 35GB of high-speed 5G/4G data, after which your speed will be capped at 128kbps. You will also be able to stream videos at only 480p resolution. Hotspot data, on the other hand, is capped at 5GB per month.

Today @Mintmobile is launching unlimited for just $30 AND bringing back Rick Moranis. Suck it, 2020. pic.twitter.com/N1sl7mYchF — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 9, 2020

You can get the new unlimited plan from Mint Mobile for an introductory price of $90 for three months. After three months, you will have to pay $40 per month to renew the plan for three more months.

To lock into the introductory offer pricing after three months, you will have to renew with a twelve-month plan. In comparison, T-Mobile's Essentials plan is priced at $60 per month for a single line, while Verizon's Start Unlimited plan costs $70.