Everything you need to know about Mint SIM in one easy place.

Buying phone service or changing carriers is never fun. But it should be! Saving money or having a better data connection is great.

Mint SIM takes the process of buying and setting up your new account and makes it simple. Even so, there are always a few things you should know before you get started.

We're here to help with that. Read on for a few tips and answers to help you get the most from Mint SIM!

Mint SIM is a great way to get a good cheap plan for your iPhone. You have T-Mobile's broad and fast LTE network combined with some of the lowest prices you'll find anywhere and that means you get to enjoy more music, more movies and more apps for less money.

Most any newer iPhone will work with Mint SIM. If you're still in love with an older model, as long as it works with T-Mobile you're good to go and can use all of Mint SIMs services nationwide. You'll just need to configure your iPhone to work with Mint SIM's network, which you can easily do using the instructions on the company's support page.

Whether you choose to use an iPhone 7 Plus or an iPhone SE, you'll love the service from Mint SIM — and the price.

Best Deals on Mint SIM

Mint SIM offers several different ways to pay for your plan, and that brings a few compelling deals. You buy in advance, and plans with 2GB per month of high-speed data as well as 5GB per month and a whopping 10GB per month are available.

You can pay for 3 months, 6 months or 12 months in advance and get service as low as $15 per month for 2GB of high-speed data. If you want the convenience of paying for the whole year in one shot, a 2GB per month plan still comes out at just $15 a month. The value scales well, too: 10GB per month plans are just $25 per month.

Compare that to others and you see why buying "in bulk" makes sense.

We track extra deals and savings codes for Mint SIM all in one spot over at Android Central, so be sure to take a look before you click any buttons!

Mint SIM FAQ

It's normal to have a few questions when you switch carriers. Things like international rates and extra data add-ons can be confusing for even the seasoned mobile enthusiast.

Mint SIM knows this and has a broad set of support options. You'll find the answers to most questions right in Mint's FAQ pages.

Another option is your fellow users! Cheap data pricing means plenty of people are using Mint, and there's a good chance you'll get an answer to any question quickly through online forums.

A few common questions and their answers:

Q: Will my existing phone work on a Mint SIM plan? A: You'll need a phone that's GSM compatible (with U.S. radio bands (1700/2100 MHz (AWS), 1900 MHz, 850 MHz), is SIM unlocked and in working order. For full compatibility, including 4G LTE data connectivity, you'll need a phone that supports the AWS bands (1700/2100 MHz) as well as Band 12 (700 MHz). Phones that only support 1900 MHZ and 850 MHz will be able to use the service, but you won't have access to high-speed data in as many places. If you're not sure the phone you have will work, give Mint a call at 844-646-8746 (6-6 PT Mon-Fri, 8-5 PT on Saturday) or you can chat with a specialist at the Mint SIM website.

Q: What's the return policy? A: You can get a refund for a service plan anytime within 7 days by filling in a form at the Mint SIM website. You can get a refund for any unused SIM cards within 10 days of purchase. The returned cards must be in their original, unopened packaging. To start the return process for phones purchased through Mint SIM, email returns@mintsim.com.

Q: How do I set up my Android? A: Visit Mint SIM's Android setup page for all the details and full instructions.

Q: How do I set up my iPhone? A: Visit Mint SIM's iPhone setup page for all the details and full instructions.



To see more Questions and their answers, visit Mint SIM's FAQ pages.

Mint SIM FAQ: Let's get you sorted out!

If you're still searching for the right answer, you can reach support by email or phone. Send a message to support@mintsim.com anytime, or call 844-MINT-SIM (844-646-8746) for live support Monday-Friday between 6AM and 6PM (PT) or Saturday between 8AM and 5PM (PT).

How to cancel Mint SIM service

Like all MVNO prepaid plans, you're paying in advance and once paid for, the service is yours to use for the duration. You won't be getting your money back. Mint SIM does have a 7-day guarantee so if things don't work out you can get a refund, but consider the money spent once that passes.

Actually canceling your service is easy. Once the months you've paid for are over, you'll get a text notice letting you know. You can reactivate by adding funds to your account to continue the service for 30 days. After 30 days, your number is released and you'll lose it and after 60 days you can consider your Mint SIM account closed.

The important thing to remember here is that you'll lose your number if you don't act. Porting phone numbers is fairly easy no matter where you end up, but you'll need to be sure to go through that process before your number is returned to the pool for someone else to get.

You'll find information about porting your number from Mint SIM to a new carrier at that carrier's web site.

How to port your number to Mint SIM

When you get your Mint SIM SIM card, you will need to activate it. That's a simple process you can do online and all you need is the 11 digit number printed on the card. If you would rather talk to a live person during the activation process, you can call (844) 646-8746 from any other phone to get started.

Activate your Mint SIM account

During the activation process, you'll have the option to use your existing number. You'll need to provide the number to Mint SIM as well as the account number from the carrier you're using now. If the account has a PIN or other access code, you'll need to supply that, too. You'll be able to get all this information from your current carrier if you need any help/

Once you supply the information needed, Mint takes it from there. Mint SIM contacts your existing carrier and gets the number freed so they can assign it to your SIM card.

This can take up to 24 hours for the process to complete, but usually, it doesn't and you'll be up and running quickly. During the actual number porting, you will not be able to use your number. Prepare for this just in case it takes a full day. You can set up an emergency Google Voice number and use it on a phone or even a computer with a Wi-Fi connection, and this makes a great backup if you need one.

Bottom Line

We think Mint SIM is a great deal, and use the service ourselves. We're here to help get you started and answer any questions that might come up so your transition to great phone service on the cheap is pain-free. If you need any help and are unsure where to look, drop a comment below and the awesome user community can help!