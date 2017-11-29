Mint SIM is a revolutionary mobile service that lets you prepay for your service in 3-, 6-, and 12-month increments, with various data plans, for much less than the other guys. Since Mint SIM already helps you save big on your phone bill every month, it only makes sense that it's offering two of the best deals around for new customers.

Right now, new customers can get 3 FREE months with the purchase of 3 months of service. Mint SIM is offering this deal for all of its 3-month plans (2GB, 5GB, and 10GB), which means you'll save $45 when you sign up for 2GB of fast 4G LTE data, $60 when you sign up for 5GB, and $75 when you sign up for 10GB. This deal is live now!

See at Mint SIM

But Mint SIM isn't stopping there! New customers can get 3 FREE months with the purchase of any unlocked GSM phone from BestBuy.com. You'll get 5GB of fast 4G LTE data and unlimited talk and text for 3 months, and all you have to do is buy your unlocked phone online from Best Buy. Save $60!

See at Mint SIM

Getting someone special a new phone for the holidays? Why not save with Mint SIM and Best Buy? Even if you're just looking to save on your existing monthly bill, there's never been a better time to try Mint SIM. Sign up for only 3 months and get an additional 3 months for free, no matter which plan you choose.





Check out Mint SIM for all the details!