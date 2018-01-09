Misfit just unveiled the latest in its line of hybrid smartwatches at CES. The Path is being touted as Misfit's smallest and most minimalist hybrid smartwatch yet. It looks like an analog watch but acts like its smart.

The Path looks very similar to Misfit's Phase hybrid smartwatch, but is actually still a little too big for my personal taste. We don't have the watch case measurements at this time, but if the Path is, say, 38mm instead of 41, I'm sold!

The Path's casing is made from matte finished stainless steel and looks pretty in pictures. It's going to be available in rose gold, silver, gold, and silver with gold accents. It comes with a soft silicon sports strap, but Misfit also has a large selection of compatible 16mm watch bands.

Like Misfit's other smartwatch hybrids, the Path features a three-axis accelerometer that is used to track your steps, calories burned, distance traveled, and sleep patterns. I've used the Shine 2 for sleep tracking and found it to be very reliable. I'm sure the Path works the same way.

So how does this not-exactly-smart smartwatch work? Well, it uses a series of vibrations and a color-coded light on the watch face to send you notifications. Additionally, you can assign specific contacts to a specific time on the watch face, so with the touch of a button, you'll know who is contacting you.

The LED notification light corresponds to different apps that you can customize. For example, you can assign blue to Facebook and green to emails. When your Path lights up, you'll know where the notification is coming from.

There's also a button dedicated to additional smart features. You can assign it to remotely play and pause your music, take a picture, and more. It also supports IFTTT, so you can really make use of smart devices simply by assigning an IFTTT path to your ... Path.

It's swim-proof and water-resistant up to 50 meters and uses a standard coin cell battery that you can replace any time, so you don't have to worry about battery degradation.

The best part is that Misfit is compatible with iPhone, Android, and Windows phone devices. It is customized and controlled using an app available on all platforms.

Misfit has come a long way since it launched the first Shine step tracker in 2012. They've gone from making a small disc that tracks your steps and notifies you when you reach your goals to being a successful hybrid smartwatch maker competing with the likes of Android Wear and Apple Watch. Not to bad for a startup that got its first round of funding from an Indiegogo campaign.

I'm excited to check out the Path. Hopefully, it's new small, minimalist design will fit my tastes a little better. I need a smartwatch that I can wear with a formal evening gown.

The Misfit Path is scheduled to launch in spring of 2018 and will cost $149.99.

Check out Misfit's website for more information on their hybrid smartwatch line.