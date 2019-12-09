What you need to know
- MLB: The Show is a popular baseball franchise from Sony.
- It's been a PlayStation Exclusive for many years.
- The Major League Baseball organization said it's going multiplatform by 2021.
- It's probably going to land on Project Scarlett and Nintendo Switch.
MLB: The Show is an incredibly popular baseball franchise from Sony Interactive Entertainment. It's regarded as one of the best PlayStation Exclusive series out there and garners fantastic reviews every year. From the looks of it, it's no longer going to be a multiplatform game. Today, Major League Baseball (MLB) announced that future iterations would be available on other consoles by as early as 2021.
Part of the statement the organization provided can be seen below.
Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and San Diego Studio jointly announced today that they have entered into multi-year extensions to continue development and distribution of MLB: The Show, the award-winning officially licensed video game. In addition, the historic expansion of the long-standing partnerships will bring MLB: The Show, for the first time ever, to additional console platforms beyond PlayStation platforms as early as 2021. Complete details will be announced at a later date.
Given the fact that the statement says "additional console platforms," it's likely that it's going to come to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. However, by the time the first entry lands, it'll probably be available for Project Scarlett because Microsoft's next-generation machine is launching in Holiday 2020. Given the fact that the Switch released rather recently, there probably won't be a successor announced by 2021.
When news of this broke, Xbox's Larry Hryb and the Nintendo Twitter account both emphasized that it was coming to additional consoles. However, we'll have to wait for an official announcement to be sure.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
It's coming! The new Mac Pro now has FCC approval
The new Mac Pro is finally, really, absolutely, definitely coming after it appeared on the FCC registry. There's no going back now!
Apple CEO Tim Cook's pressing the flesh in Japan
Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Japan, and he's taking to Twitter to share his time there as me meets developers and Apple Store teams.
Is 64GB in an iPhone enough? I think so, and I'll tell you why
Apple has been accused of scrimping on storage by continuing to sell a 64GB version of its flagship iPhones. But 64GB is plenty for me, and here's why I think it might be plenty for you, too.
Get spooky with the best horror games out now for the Switch
Looking for some Switch games to get you in the mood for this spooky season? Check these out!