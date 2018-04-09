Smartphones have ushered in cool new ways for measuring things around the home, whether by using accelerometers, cameras, or other onboard sensors. And be honest — it still feels pretty cool to use your phone to make sure your artwork is level; or use cutting-edge augmented reality to measure virtually any space in your home…virtually! The Moasure ONE is a cool new gadget that hopes to offer the next big leap in measurement technologies. Using a sophisticated array of accelerometers, gyros, and magnetometers, the Moasure ONE is able to plot its position in three-dimensional space and record it to measure distance, angles, levels, area, and even 3D space and volume.

It's all built off of the success of the standalone Moasure app, a paid measurement tool which uses the accelerometer and sensors in your phone to take measurements for distances, angles, space, and height differences. The Moasure ONE is designed to pack even more sensors and work with your phone to take more accurate measurements.