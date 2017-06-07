High-tech gadgets can be lifesavers when severe weather hits, but don't count out some low-tech options, too.

We've reached that part of the year in which those of us who live in storm-prone areas start to take stock and make sure we're ready for the worst. Maybe (fingers crossed) that'll mean nothing more than a temporary power outage. Maybe it'll be something more serious.

In any event, we've got more tech today than we've ever had, helping us prepare, ride out, and then recover from a storm.

Batteries are more prevalent than ever, of course. The Anker PowerHouse is crazy big (and not cheap because of it), but I've also been having fun with their $60 solar charger. Because for as great as external batteries are, they still need to be recharged at some point.

But the most important thing after a storm? A low-tech $10 sun shower. Trust me on this.