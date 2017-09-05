Moleskine's newest addition to their Smart Writing Set automatically syncs to your iCloud and Google calendars, saving an extra step for diehard lovers of handwritten notes.

According to TechCrunch, this will be achieved through a combination of Moleskine's Pen+ and special sensor-laden paper.

To use the Smart Planner, you'll simply write in your appointments with your Pen+ as you would with any other paper planner. The Smart Writing system will then read what you've written and sync it to your calendar of choice automatically. There will also be a notes section of the planner which will, should you choose to utilize it, sync with the Moleskine Notes app.

There is a bit of a catch, however. Currently the Pen+ isn't sold on its own - it's only available as part of Moleskine's Smart Writing Set. Therefore newcomers will have to invest in the set, which isn't exactly cheap at $197.95. If you already own Moleskine's Smart Writing system, however, the planner alone will only set you back $29 once it's released worldwide on Sept. 12. If you're hesitant to take the plunge, it's worth considering that the Smart Planner will be the only one currently on the market able to sync with your iCloud Calendar.

For nerds like me who are interested in the layout of the planner itself, it will be organized in a weekly format with a section for each of the seven days on the lefthand page. The righthand page for each week will be dedicated exclusively to note-taking.

As an extremely picky agenda enthusiast and avid handwriter, I'm interested to see what doors the Smart Planner opens for people who often find themselves swimming against the tide re: digital calendars. Unfortunately, there isn't a preorder option just yet - we'll update with a link as soon as it's available. Until then, I'll be clutching my trusty paper planner to my chest and waiting.

Thoughts? Questions?

If you're an old-fashioned paper agenda user, do you think the Smart Planner will help usher you into the world of digital calendars? If you already use the Smart Writing system, will you add the Smart Planner to your collection? Let us know in the comments or send us a tweet!