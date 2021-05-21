The Apple TV+ series "Five Days at Memorial" just keeps adding cast members.

As reported by Deadline, Molly Hager, best known for "It's Kind of a Funny Story," "Botox Angels," and "Mad City," has signed on to "Five Days at Memorial," Apple's upcoming limited series about the events at a hospital during Hurricane Katrina.

Written by Ridley and Cuse based on the acclaimed nonfiction book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Sheri Fink, Five Days at Memorial chronicles the first five days in a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. When the floodwaters rose, the power failed and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come.

Hager has signed on to play Virginia Rider, a special agent with Louisiana's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Five Days at Memorial is written and executive produced by Ridley and Cuse, and both will serve as directors on the limited series. ABC Signature is the studio. Author Fink will serve as producer. Hager was an original cast member of both Broadway's Waitress and Off-Broadway's cult hit Heathers: The Musical. She was set to star in the New York premiere of Duncan Sheik's Off Broadway musical Whisper House, but the production was halted due to Covid-19. Other credits include Showtime's Happyish opposite Steve Coogan and It's Kind of a Funny Story opposite Viola Davis and Emma Roberts. Hager is repped by Lasher Group, and Lichter, Grossman, Nicholas, Adler, Feldman and Clark.

It is currently unknown when "Five Days at Memorial" will premiere on Apple TV+.