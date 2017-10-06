Better monitor your health with an A.I.-powered smart scale.

When you're on the path to getting fit or simply maintaining your health, you need a scale that goes beyond just giving you your body weight. If you're looking to lose fat, you'll want to know your body fat percentage and Body Mass Index. If you're looking to gain muscle, you'll want to track your body's muscle mass. If you want all that along with a complete look at your body's health, you want Adore, the world's smartest A.I.-powered scale.

It's a gorgeous-looking smart scale that provides a full picture of your health by measuring nine different body vitals such as weight, visceral fat, muscle mass, Body Mass Index (BMI), body fat, protein, bone density, body water, and Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR). All this information is processed in the DynoLife app, available for iOS and Android devices, which analyzes the data and translates it into real-time coaching tips to help you meet your health goals and build healthy habits. The Adore will also sync up with data from your Fitbit and Apple Health Kit, with support for an unlimited number of users so the entire family can use it. You should expect up to a year of usage off of just 4 AA batteries, so there's no need to keep it plugged in or recharge it.

The Adore will retail for $138, but you can save 42% by backing this Kickstarter with a pledge of $79. Thinking this might make an excellent gift for a fitness-focused family member or friend? You can get two by pledging just $125, giving you savings of well over 50%. It's a great deal on what looks to be a great health product. DynoSense also says they're committed to providing outstanding support for their product, which includes adding more support for other fitness trackers and apps

This is the first Kickstarter campaign created by DynoSense Corp., but the good news is they've already well surpassed their goal of $30,000. If you've been considering getting a smart scale for some time now, you can't beat this deal.

