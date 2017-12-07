At the 2017 Game Awards, it was announced (almost as a second thought) that Monument Valley 2 won the Best Mobile Game. Though there wasn't a lot of fanfare for the mobile gaming community, it's a pretty big deal that ustwo games, an independent game company, outshone the big dogs.

Other games nominated for Best Mobile Game include Fire Emblem Heroes, and Super Mario Run from Nintendo, Old Man's Journey by fellow indie game developer Broken Rules, and the adorable hidden objects game Hidden Folks by Adriaan de Jongh.

Congratulations to the folks at ustwo games, as well as the rest of the mobile game developers nominated for the 2017 Game Awards.