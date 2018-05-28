Apple's latest iPhone models are easier to charge than any previous Apple devices: The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X now support the Qi standard, which offers contact-based "wireless" charging.
Mophie is one of the leading brands in wireless charging, its products consistently make our best wireless chargers list and its newest product will help you wirelessly charge your iPhone no matter where you go!
"The compact universal charge stream travel kit provides everything you need to wirelessly charge your smartphone while away from home, including the all-new charge stream pad mini, a 2.4A wall charger, a 2.4A car charger, and a 4.9 ft USB-A to Micro-USB cable. The convenient travel pouch makes it easy to pack what you need in your luggage, carry-on or purse."
This new travel pack is perfect for the avid jet-setter as the wireless charging space doesn't have many options that are travel-friendly. Plus, if you don't want the entire kit, you can purchase the charge stream pad mini separately, meaning you can have a portable and compact wireless charger on you at all times.
Compact universal charge stream travel kit
You can purchase the compact universal charge stream travel kit for $49.95.
Charge stream pad mini
You can purchase the charge stream pad mini for $29.95.