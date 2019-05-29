Mophie, makers of all things power-related, today announced an update to its powerstation line bringing USB-C to its portable battery packs. Available in four sizes — powerstation, powerstation mini, powerstation XL, and powerstation XXL — each features a dual-purpose USB-C that functions for both input and output, as well as additional USB-A ports for juicing up additional devices.

The updated Mophie powerstation line has a fabric finish that looks pretty smart but also means that it protects against scuffs if the battery is stowed with your other tech. The devices come in a few different colors including black, gray, navy, hot pink and light blue, and range from 5,000mAh capacity to a whopping 20,000mAh for the XXL. That's enough to give you an additional 73 hours of usage on your device, according to Mophie. Prices start at $34.95.

Robert Johnson, general manager for Mophie, said: