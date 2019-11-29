This Black Friday, you can save money on an excellent wireless charger for your iPhone, AirPods, or other compatible device. You can get Mophie's wonderful Wireless Charge Pad for $19.99 , a savings of 63%. At that price, it's one of the absolute best wireless chargers you can get for your iPhone.

Mophie's Wireless Charge Pad was made in collaboration with Apple and features a rubberized coating so that your phone won't slide off while it's charging.

Mophie first released this charger a couple of years ago when Apple first added Qi wireless charging support to the iPhone lineup. Part of its greatness is in its simplicity, but I've also found that there are little touches that other wireless chargers don't have. It was also made in partnership with Apple, and supports 7.5W wireless charging, faster than the standard 5W charging of which iPhones were initially capable.

The Wireless Charge Pad is a solid piece of gear. It's not particularly heavy, but it's dense for its size, so it's not easily bumped or moved accidentally. I've never had a lot of problems with wireless chargers falling off of tables, but the added heft of the Wireless Charge Pad gives me more confidence than something lighter.

The rubberized coating on the charger, as well as the rubber ring towards the outside of it, keep your iPhone from falling off. This actually is a problem that I had in the early days of iPhone wireless charging. The glass back would prove to slippery for some chargers and my iPhone would sometimes fall off. More often than not, though, my iPhone would move just enough to no longer be in the right position to charge. Mophie's Wireless Charge Pad prevents this from happening.

Normally, I'd recommend other wireless chargers for most people, as there are plenty of good options that are less expensive than the Wireless Charge Pad at its regular price. But this Black Friday, pick up one of the best wireless chargers you can get for your iPhone.

