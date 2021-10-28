It looks like loyalty in the smartphone market still remains high overall.

According to new data from research firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (via 9to5Mac), over 90% of iPhone users are still loyal to Apple's smartphone in the third quarter of 2021.

Brand loyalty helps explain trends in overall shares. Apple has had the highest brand loyalty, measured as the percent of customers purchasing a new Apple iPhone whose previous smartphone was also an iPhone. Apple has seen loyalty rates exceed 90% for the past three years.

The report goes on to say that the iPhone has accounted for 43% of smartphone sales in the United States over the last three years. Samsung, which is in second place, accounted for 31% of sales.

Switching brands within the Android operating system is easier than switching between Android and iOS, and loyalty to each operating system has remained at about 90% for the past several years. Even so, within Android smartphones, Samsung has the highest loyalty, with around two-thirds of Samsung buyers having owned another Samsung immediately previously. As Samsung maintained its loyal users, Motorola and LG saw lower loyalty a somewhat downward trend since the year ending September 2019.

It's always been difficult for Apple to steal Android customers and vice versa and it appears that this year is no different.