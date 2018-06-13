Yep, that's right: the Apple Watch with LTE isn't just for customers of big national wireless carriers anymore. Two popular regional carriers have been added to Apple's official Apple Watch roster, giving potential Apple Watch owners more options to choose from in the US.

Now, in addition to the ability to choose AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon, users can also opt to go with either U.S. Cellular or C Spire.

C Spire — serving Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Memphis — initially announced that it would begin carrying the Series 3 Apple Watch with cellular on Tuesday, just in time for Father's Day. The wearable is available in stores and on C Spire's website, and for a limited time you can get 50% off your watch with the purchase of an eligible iPhone. What's more, the company is offering three-month introductory cellular trials on its 4G LTE network to get those interested in both C Spire service and the Apple Watch Series 3 started. After the trial ends, the plan will cost $10 a month on iPhone 6 and later devices.

U.S. Cellular, on the other hand, was pretty quietly added to Apple's carrier list and has yet to list the Apple Watch Series 3 or any related information on its website. However, the Chicago-based company is nothing to sneeze at — it has over five million customers across 23 different states — so it's likely that a big announcement is on the horizon for it as well.

Apple recently announced watchOS 5 at WWDC earlier this month, and many are expecting Apple Watch Series 4 to be introduced at an Apple event a bit later this year.

Thoughts?

Are you a customer of either of the regional carriers newly-added to the Apple Watch roster? If so, are you thinking of taking the plunge now that you can? Share in the comments below!