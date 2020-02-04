What you need to know
- Moving Out is an upcoming couch co-op game focused on moving around furniture in zany locations.
- It's being developed by SMG Studio and Devm Games, while being published by Team17.
- There's a new trailer showing the physics-based gameplay.
- Moving Out is set to release on April 28.
If you're looking for couch co-op games that let you relive the experience of yelling over who isn't lifting their fair share, here's one to keep on your radar. SMG Studio, Devm Games and Team17 are bringing a new Overcooked-esque title called Moving Out. Appropriately enough, it's all about moving furniture around, with a physics-based gameplay system. You can take a look at the trailer below, showing the assorted easy assignments you'll have in the town of Packmore.
In Moving Out, players are part of the Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technician crew. You can play by yourself or with three other friends. Due to the physics system, you have to think your way through the different challenging moving assignments. Moving Out is coming to Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch and is currently scheduled to release on April 28.
Easy money
$20 Nintendo Switch Currency Card
Simple and easy.
Nintendo Switch currency lets you buy digital games and add-ons without the hassle of physical copies and needing to swap game cards. Simply load up your currency and you're good to start grabbing games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Developers are reportedly being questioned by US antitrust officials
A new report says that some App Store developers have been speaking with US officials relating to an ongoing investigation into potential antitrust violations by Apple and others.
Dyson has patented headphones that purify the air around you as you listen
Dyson has patented a wearable air purifier that can be used as headphones in a bid to tackle the harmful effects of air pollution on human health.
Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon make up 18% of the S&P 500
A report from Goldman Sachs has revealed that Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet now account for 18% of the S&P 500.
Which color Nintendo Switch Lite should you buy?
With three Switch Lite colors to choose from with no differences between them, the question of "which one should you get" might be difficult to answer.