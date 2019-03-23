Today only, Woot is offering a four-pack of Mr. Beams Motion-Sensing 400-Lumen Spotlights on sale for just $49.99. Though you can currently find this same four-pack at Amazon for $83, it more commonly sells for $110 or more there and hasn't ever dropped lower than its price right now. Just a single one of these lights sells for $35 on average, and you'll be getting three more with your purchase for only $15 extra. Shipping at Woot is free for Amazon Prime members and $6 for everyone else.

These spotlights offer 400 lumens of ultra-bright light each across 400 square feet with minimum power consumption, which makes it one of the brightest wireless spotlights available for purchase. Its integrated motion sensor will turn on and off the light automatically as needed to help save on electricity, plus it's weatherproof so you won't have to worry about it being damaged by rain or snow. It comes with mounting hardware for installation and is simple to put up on your own without an electrician or handyman. It's capable of detecting movement from up to 30 feet away and turns the light on for 20 seconds when the sensor is triggered.

Since it's wireless, you'll need four D batteries to keep it powered. None are included with your purchase however, so you may want to add some to your order before checking out. At Amazon, nearly 3,500 customers left a review for this spotlight resulting in a rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars.

See at Woot

