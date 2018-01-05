Fun fact: when I was selling mobile phones back in 2004, I would spend the store's slow days taking online training courses reserved for my employer's engineers, fascinated by the networks that made mobile phones work. 14 years (and a change of careers) later, my network curiosity still burned strong. So I asked AT&T to let me go hands-on with a cell site – and to my great surprise, the carrier said yes!

Come along as I scope out not one, but two cell sites: one hidden in the steeple of a church, the other perched high atop the tallest mountain in the Northeast. In the process, we'll learn about RF energy, what happens when the power goes out, and why the term "tower" isn't always accurate. Click the video above for the MrMobile Tower Tour!