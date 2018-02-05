You know that feeling you get when you upgrade a device and it feels like almost as big a step backward as forward? That's how I felt when I switched from "Old Reliable," my 2015 MacBook Pro, to the top-of-the-line 2017 model. Sure, it gained some power and lost some weight, but it also lost a lot of ports that I still use every day. What's more, the new butterfly keyboard took me about three months to fully adapt to, the battery life has been a wash ... and don't even get me started on the TouchBar.

Yet the MacBook Pro 2017 has ultimately justified its cost over the four months I've used it. While thin isn't everything, the slimmer profile and lighter weight does make a difference when you're "staying mobile." The brighter display and larger SSD are also hugely appreciated on a machine I use primarily for video editing — and Final Cut Pro X runs like a dream, too.

If you're in the same boat as me, frustrated by the MacBook Pro 2017's limitations but unwilling or unable to switch to PC, there's a bit of familiar good news to be had: all you need to do is spend more money to make your problems go away. Join me for the MrMobile MacBook Survival Kit by clicking the video above! If you're just looking for a quick rundown of all the products in this video, I've got that over at Kit ... and for the full deep-dive on the MacBook Pro 2017, check out Rene Ritchie's excellent review here.