Fun fact: a Tesla Model 3 preview was one of the first videos published by the MrMobile YouTube channel back in 2016 ... and I've never gotten over that experience. The skin-stretching acceleration; the futuristic features; the fact that it never needed a drop of gasoline – to a guy just starting a YouTube tech channel, Tesla's Model S and Model X were the ultimate manifestation of mobile technology, and the Model 3 promised much of the same experience in a more affordable package.

Flash-forward to 2018, and that Tesla Model 3 is finally rolling off the production line. I had the chance to spend two days behind the wheel of the tricked-out trim with the premium interior, sport wheels, extended battery, and enhanced autopilot. That array of upgrades puts the car I drove at about the $57,000 mark (instead of the $35,000 entry-level trim coming later), and my two-day test drive was hardly enough time for a full review. Despite those compromises, though, I was able to get a sense of how many promises the Model 3 delivers on, and where it falls short.

Watch the MrMobile extended Tesla Model 3 test drive to see where it succeeds, where it falls flat ... and why it makes me want a Model S more than anything else. Then follow it up with Modern Dad's take, filmed right alongside my video — and be sure to subscribe to both channels for Tesla Model 3 review coverage coming soon!