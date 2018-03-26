Last week, MSNBC announced that it will be airing an interview with Apple's CEO Tim Cook as part of the "Revolution" series of town hall specials the network is doing with Vox's Recode. The series premiered in January, and featured a conversation about technology's impact on the world with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicj.

Cook's actual interview will take place on the morning of March 28 at Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago — the very same place that's set to host the Apple education event the day before — and will focus on Apple's education-based plans as well as "technology's role in powering learning for the next generation of students and workers, including how to teach code across the U.S. and how it impacts the future of job creation." Due to the nature of the discussion, it's also pretty much guaranteed that Cook will touch on the previous day's announcements.

If you're in the Chicago area and would like to be a part of the audience, you can register for a spot for free by going to the event's Eventbrite. I'd advise doing it ASAP, as tickets will cease to be available after today. If you're under 18 years of age but still want to attend, your parent or guardian has to sign a film release, which you can get by sending an email to NewsEvents@nbcuni.com.

Revolution: Apple Changing the World is slated to air on television and the web on April 6 at 8PM ET. If you'd like to catch it, you can watch it on the MSNBC website.

