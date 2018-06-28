It's no surprise that as the iPhone gets more and more engrained in our everyday lives that artists of all calibers would be using it as a tool in one way or another.

Whether it's Steven Soderbergh's horror movie 'Unsane' being filmed entirely on iPhones, or photographers using their iPhones to shoot and edit photographic masterpieces, the iPhone is becoming much more than a tool; it's a tool for making art.

Enter California, a music video by Canadian singer/songwriter Charlotte Cardin: and it's filmed and recorded entirely through FaceTime, IG Stories, iPhone video, and Snapchat to tell the song's story.