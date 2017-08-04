So you just got a new Mac. You're going to need a few peripherals to go with it.

You've made the plunge. You're getting a new Mac (or maybe you already ordered one and you're anxiously awaiting its delivery). Though most PC accessories will work just fine with Apple's computer, there are a couple of things you're going to want to get to really tie the room together with your beautiful new Mac aesthetic. Here's a list of accessories you'll want to get you started right away.

iMac and iMac Pro accessories

If you've decided to go all-in with one of Apple's signature desktop computers, there are a couple of additions you'll want to bring to this party.

Logitech MK850 Mouse and Keyboard combo

The iMac and iMac Pro come with Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse, or you can upgrade to the Magic Trackpad for $50. If you're not happy with Apple's peripherals, however, I suggest Logitech's MK850 mouse and keyboard combo. The wireless duo is specially designed for comfort. The keyboard has a slightly rounded shape and a soft wrist padding. The mouse is ergonomic with a thumb inset (right-handed only, sorry lefties). They are both capable of pairing with three different devices at the same time so you can switch between them without having to repair or set up a new one.

I personally prefer Apple's Magic Keyboard and Trackpad (though I also love the Magic Mouse), but if the low-profile aesthetic is not for you, the $100 MK850 mouse and keyboard combo is an attractive and comfortable alternative.

Here's a list of other fantastic keyboards for Mac

See at Logitech

Bose Companion 20 speakers

I'm not going to lie, the built-in iMac speakers are ... fine. If you're not trying to blast your beats, they are good enough for low to medium volume listening, especially if you're mostly watching cat videos on YouTube. But if you want to feel the beat and plan on turning it up to 11, you're going to need something better. Bose makes a solid set of computer speakers that round out the levels of your tunes. They are meticulously designed with proper lows and highs so you don't have to add a subwoofer to still get the well balanced sound you're looking for.

They're also smart-looking. The sharp, rectangular design and brushed aluminum look is a perfect fit for your iMac or iMac Pro. They connect to your desktop using the 3.5mm audio jack, so you're not taking up precious USB ports.

If you don't think you'll listen to music louder than, say, a third of full, you'll be fine with the built-in speakers, but if you're looking for something to bring on the bass, the $249 Bose Companion 20s will not disappoint.

Here's a list of some other great computer speakers for your Mac

See at Amazon

Apple SuperDrive

The iMac does not come with a CD or DVD drive. For the most part, you're not going to need one. But, you'd be surprised at how often I find myself needing one to transfer my media to digital copies. Though we've moved on to a mostly digital existence, there are still times when an optical drive is a must-have. The SuperDrive is just about the size of a Discman and you can read and write CDs and DVDs with it. You can play movies, listen to music, and access files. You don't even have to connect it to a Mac to use it. It's got a standard USB-A connector, so you could plug it into any display with a USB port.

If this is your first Mac, there is a chance that you're used to having a CD or DVD drive, so you'll really feel like you're missing something without the SuperDrive. Do yourself a favor and grab one. They're only $80.

See at Apple

Seagate 4TB Backup Plus

I cannot stress this enough: Back up your data. If something were to go wrong with your Mac, the only way to ensure that all of your data is protected is with a regular backup routine. I don't care if you save all of your important stuff in the cloud, you should still be backing up your Mac.

Every Mac comes with Time Machine, which is a very simple to use backup program, but you can double down on backup protection with Seagate. The Backup Plus provides a subscription-based cloud storage backup for, not only everything on your Mac, but also Dropbox, Google Drive, Facebook, Flickr, and YouTube. So you can protect every aspect of your digital life. The thin external hard drive is outfitted with 1 - 5GB of storage, but the best deal for the gigabytes is the 4GB drive.

No matter what, you should back up your Mac. But if you want a top-notch external hard drive with the added benefit of a cloud-based backup services, the Seagate Backup Plus is right for you. It comes in black, silver, blue, and red and costs $110 for the 4GB model.

Here are some more of our favorite external hard drives for Mac

See at Amazon

MacBook and MacBook Pro accessories

If you've opted for Apple's more portable, but still incredibly powerful laptop line, your accessory collection will need to complement your on-the-go lifestyle.

Booq Superslim laptop bag

I never leave the house without my Booq Superslim if I have my MacBook Pro with me. It's slim, like its namesake. It's sturdy enough to handle my MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and iPhone 7 Plus, as well as the USB-C power adapter, a portable charging brick, and a magazine or two. There are pockets inside and out with special spots for pens, phones, and cables.

It has a classic smart look, but a fun plaid pattern hidden inside. The tan leather accents give it that, "I'm a professional, but I like to have fun" look. It's big enough to store practically all of your tech gadgets but slim enough to still fit inside a larger backpack if you need additional carrying space.

If you invest in the Slimfit from Booq, it's unlikely you'll ever need another laptop bag again. It comes in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes and costs $60.

Check out these gorgeous messenger bags for your MacBook

See at Amazon

LG UltraFine 5K display

This is a luxury purchase. If you're planning on connecting your MacBook or MacBook Pro to an external display, this is the one to shoot for. If you need something immediately but don't have the money to spend on the LG UltraFine 5K display, there are some great lower-priced alternatives, but if you have the means, or at least have the time to save up, I highly recommend going all-in on this beauty.

It supports 5K Retina, something the brand new MacBook Pro is capable of producing. It has wide-gamut DCI-P3 color, which means brighter, deeper colors all the way around. The Thunderbolt 3 port pulls 5K at 60Hz, so it's clear, crisp, and lightning fast when it comes to transferring data from your MacBook or MacBook Pro.

If you've got an extra $1,300, or have the time to save up, the UltrFine 5K is the most compatible display for the MacBook Pro.

Here are some alternatives to the LG UltraFine 5K display

See at Apple

BookArc stand

You're probably not always going to have your laptop sitting out, open, and ready to use. The point of a laptop is for it to be portable. The BookArc is a fantastically designed stand that props your MacBook or MacBook Pro up like a piece of artwork, while tucking it out of the way. Your laptop stands upright, freeing up precious desktop space. It's perfect for anyone that uses their MacBook in closed clamshell mode (which means the MacBook is the computer, but you're using a keyboard, mouse or trackpad, and an external display to do all of your work).

It is compatible with the MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro and comes in silver or space gray for $50. There is also a wood grain variant that comes in Birch or espresso for $60 (the company notes that the BookArc Möd is not compatible with the 2016 MacBook Pro, but I use mine with it — it's just a little loose).

These are our favorite MacBook stands

See at Amazon

Mophie Powerstation USB-C XXL

Mophie is one of the most popular companies for juice boxes, and it's got a reputation for being the best. With the Powerstation XXL, not only will you be able to keep your MacBook or MacBook Pro juiced up, you'll also be able to charge your iPhone 7 Plus, Bluetooth headphones, or even your Nintendo Switch.

The 19500mAh battery brick has two charging ports. The Quick Charge USB-A port supplies juice to even your most power hungry gadgets, like an iPad Pro or iPhone 7 Plus, with lightning speed. The USB-C 3A/30w fast-charging port supplies juice for the workhorse that is the MacBook Pro.

If you plan on working remotely, and want to make sure your MacBook or MacBook Pro will have an additional 14 (estimated) hours of life before the battery takes a nap, get the Powerstation XXL and you won't be sorry. It's out of stock on Mophie's site right now, but you can keep checking back and grab it for around $150 or head into your nearest Apple retailer.

See at Mophie

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock

The new MacBook and MacBook Pro ain't got nothin' but a C-port. That is; they only have USB-C ports, so you're going to want to get some kind of adapter for it. Out of the box, I purchased a USB-C to USB-A adapter because I have lots of gadgets that use USB-A cables. Apple sells one for $20, and it works great. But if you're planning on using your MacBook or MacBook Pro as your main computer, you'll soon discover that a USB-A adapter just isn't going to cut it.

The Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock has a DisplayPort port, so you can connect it to a 5K Display without needing to spend $1,300. It's also set up to support two 4K displays simultaneously if you're going to need a full-display set up.

The dock itself supplies 85 watts of power to charge your MacBook Pro while you work. It also features two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and an ethernet port (that's right, you literally can't connect your MacBook or MacBook Pro to the internet using an Ethernet port without a dongle).

You're paying a pretty penny at $300 for the Thunderbolt 3 Dock, but it's the USB-C hub of your dreams and you'll be able to use it for years to come.

These are some great low-cost USB-C hubs that will also do the trick

See at Amazon

What would you recommend to a Mac noob?

Are there certain accessories that you just can't live without and think are a must-have addition for every new Mac owner? Share your suggestions with us in the comments.