Apple and Microsoft haven't always played nicely with each other, but these days it's a lot easier to live with one foot in Windows 10 and another in iOS. From apps to extend your display to cloud syncing across devices, these are the best apps to use if you're on iOS and Windows 10.

These apps aren't just types of software that are made by Microsoft and available on iOS. These are apps or services that bring your devices closer together. If you want to know about the best Microsoft apps available on iOS you can check out this guide. 8 easy ways to make iPhone X more Microsoft-friendly Duet Display

iPads and iPhones have some of the best screens around, and you can use your iOS device's screen as a second monitor for your PC using Duet Display. The app is made by former Apple engineers who make it simple to extend your PC to your iOS devices. The connection supports full touch support and extends your display at 60fps. In addition to downloading the Duet Display app for $9.99 from the App Store, you'll also have to download a free piece of software on your PC from Duet Display's website. See in App Store AirServer

If you prefer a wireless connection between your iOS and Windows 10 devices, you'll want to check out AirServer. It allows you to mirror your iOS device's display onto another device through Airplay, Chromecast, and Miracast. AirServer is available on Windows 10 and Xbox One, but it's important to know that the Xbox One and Windows 10 versions of this app are completely separate regarding payment. The Xbox One version costs $19.99, and the Windows 10 version costs $29.99. I reviewed AirServer for the Xbox One last year and still use it on a regular basis. I've found that AirPlay works better than Miracast and I often break out an iPad or Mac if I want to view content on our living room TV. See AirServer Desktop Edition in Microsoft Store

See AirServer Xbox Edition in Microsoft Store Microsoft Authenticator

If you need to sign into your Microsoft account often, you can download the Microsoft Authenticator app to improve your account security. To use the app you need to setup two-step verication for your Microsoft account and then you receive notifcations on your iOS device to complete future logins. Microsoft Authenticator supports Touch ID, Face ID, and a PIN, so you have a number of options depending on your hardware or preference. The app is free and availalbe on many platforms, including iOS. See in App Store Continue on PC

Phones and tablets are great for browsing through content, but if you want to continue your browsing experience from you iOS device to your PC, you can use Microsoft's own free app, "Continue on PC." The app allows you to send a webpage to your PC and have it automatically open up on your computer or be there waiting to be opened at a later time. See in App Store iCloud