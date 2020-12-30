Thanks to the June announcement of macOS Big Sur and Apple silicon, it was a gigantic year for Mac. No doubt, the good times will continue in 2021 as more Macs are announced that shift away from Intel processors and the next version of macOS gets announced. Here are a few things I'd like to see with Mac in 2021.

More New Beginnings

First Apple silicon iMac: The first iMac to feature an Apple SoC should arrive in the first half of next year. Long-time rumors suggest this version will feature a 23 to 24-inch display with thinner bezels than the 21.5-inch iMac it's likely to replace.

16-inch MacBook Pro Version 2: It's been over a year since Apple ditched the 15-inch MacBook Pro for a 16-inch model. In 2021, that model is also likely to get the Apple silicon treatment, but probably not until later in the year.

Finally, expect Mac Pro to become the final Mac to offer Apple silicon internals in the next 12 months. Intel-based options will probably stick around for another year, however.

Will any of these models become the best Mac of year in 2021?

Possible endings

The $5k+ iMac Pro was released in December 2017 ... and never received an update. That's either going to happen in 2021, or the product will quietly fade away. I'd suggest the latter is more likely since the current Mac Pro probably has more successfully targeted the same users since it was released a year ago.

Apple will support Intel-based Macs for many years to come. However, this year's 27-inch iMac is likely the last Intel Mac Apple plans on releasing. First launched in 2006 to replace PowerPCs, Intel-based Macs found much success. However, Apple finally realized it could do more in-house, and the Apple M1 SoC was born.

macOS 2021

If history is a guide, the successor to the feature-packed macOS Big Sur will be an incremental update, at best. Regardless, the update will almost certainly further blur the line between macOS and iPadOS. We should know in June what new plans for macOS Apple has in mind.

At least one surprise

As 2020 has shown, Apple can still keep a few secrets among the many leaks. Let's hope the new year gives us another one on the Mac front. Perhaps the new year is when a next-generation MacBook makes an appearance, or Apple finds the time to release a new 17-inch MacBook Pro. Maybe 2021 will see the arrival of colorful MacBooks in line with the hues found on the iPad Air 4 or iPhone 12.

Thoughts?

What do you want to see on Mac in 2021? Let us know in the comments below.