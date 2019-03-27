You may know Namecheap as a domain registrar but late last year the company launched its own VPN service , too. To compete with the big guns like NordVPN and ExpressVPN , it's currently offering its service at a 68% discount , dropping the monthly cost to just $1.88. This is billed as one payment of $67.68 and covers you for three years of the service. Working out at under $2, it's one of the most affordable options on the market right now.

You may or may not have considered using a VPN before, but in our increasingly connected world it's a good idea to have one installed. So much of what we do every day is now online — from shopping, to paying bills, signing up for credit cards, or just browsing, and that data can be at risk if you're not using a VPN. That's especially true if you spend any amount of time using a public Wi-Fi network. A VPN can help cloak your internet activity in anonymity and stops you being tracked across the web for advertising, having your traffic intercepted, or running into malicious sites.

Namecheap VPN offers a secure, fast and anonymous browsing experience. It uses AES 256 encryption, DNS Leak Protection, and keeps no logs about user activity so you surf anonymously. Namecheap VPN is also pretty speedy, as TechRadar found in its testing, and has an unlimited bandwidth so there's no data cap to worry about. It doesn't have as many servers as its more established counterparts, with 1,000+ compared to NordVPN's 5,000+, but there are more than enough for day-to-day protection. It works on iOS, Android, macOS and Windows and allows you to use your subscription on up to 5 devices at once.

If you don't want to sign up for three years, you can still make a saving with the one year plan. There's also a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try Namecheap VPN out risk-free.

