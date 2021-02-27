Apple has added Narcos star Wagner Moura to the cast of Apple TV+ thriller *Shining Girls.

As reported by Deadline:

Narcos star Wagner Moura has been tapped as a lead opposite Elisabeth Moss in Shining Girls, Apple TV+'s metaphysical thriller series based on Lauren Beukes' 2013 best-selling novel, which comes from Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way and MRC Television. Created and written by Silka Luisa, The Shining Girls book centers on a Depression-era drifter who must murder the "shining girls" in order to continue his travels. Moura will play Dan, a veteran journalist breaking the widening story of a copycat attack. Moss plays a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker.

Moura played Pablo Escobar in Narcos, earning a Golden Globe nomination in the process.

