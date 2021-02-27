What you need to know
- Apple TV+ original Shining Girls has a new lead.
- Wagner Moura, who starred in Narcos is now on board.
Apple has added Narcos star Wagner Moura to the cast of Apple TV+ thriller *Shining Girls.
As reported by Deadline:
Narcos star Wagner Moura has been tapped as a lead opposite Elisabeth Moss in Shining Girls, Apple TV+'s metaphysical thriller series based on Lauren Beukes' 2013 best-selling novel, which comes from Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way and MRC Television.
Created and written by Silka Luisa, The Shining Girls book centers on a Depression-era drifter who must murder the "shining girls" in order to continue his travels.
Moura will play Dan, a veteran journalist breaking the widening story of a copycat attack. Moss plays a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker.
Moura played Pablo Escobar in Narcos, earning a Golden Globe nomination in the process.
It follows report Apple has found its lead cast members for Band of Brothers and The Pacific sequel Masters of the Air: From that report:
Masters of the Air, the latest installment of the Band of Brothers and The Pacific franchise, has found two of its main cast members. The new miniseries will premiere on Apple TV+, but it is unclear exactly when.
According to a new report from Deadline, Austin Butler and Callum Turner have both signed on to star in the new miniseries. Like to two miniseries before it, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks' production studios are both attached to the project.
Master of the Air tells the true story of a group of United States Air Force bombers during World War II. Butler is best known for his role as one of the Manson family in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while Turner played Newt Scamander's brother in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald.
