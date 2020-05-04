Star Wars Day is better than ever this year, as you no longer have to scour the galaxy to find where the movies are streaming. The event is well-known for all the discounts it brings on Star Wars merch, but now, Sling TV is offering one of the best Star Wars Day deals and it's absolutely free. Nearly the entire Star Wars saga is streaming for free at Sling and all you need is a free account to start watching.

Better yet, with every on-demand or live viewing of the Star Wars films, you'll be entered to win an autographed Mace Windu lightsaber in Sling's 'May the 4th Be With You Sweepstakes'. There's no credit card required to sign up, and no reason to not take advantage of Sling's offer this week. The films will be available to stream for free through May 10, so don't let this opportunity go to waste.

With your free Sling TV account, you can watch the Star Wars films on a myriad of devices with the Sling app, from smartphones and tablets to smart TVs and more. Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker are unavailable to watch for free on Sling currently.

This Star Wars Day deal at Sling goes hand-in-hand with its 'Happy Hour Across America' promotion. It gives you access to watch live TV channels and on-demand content for free between 5pm and midnight EST every single day, and you can even use the cloud DVR if you want.

The free account you make to stream the Star Wars films will also let you watch any channels that come in the Sling Blue package while Happy Hour is live each day. Luckily, there are no time restrictions on the Star Wars films; you can watch them for free no matter what time of day it is, but only through May 10.

Another streaming service which just added a Star Wars film to its collection today is Disney+. While Disney+ isn't free to watch all the time, you can score a free 7-day trial to check out the service. That should also give you just enough time to stream the entire Star Wars saga, including the latest addition Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.