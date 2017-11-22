If you're tired of the crazy weather patterns and walking into a house that is the wrong temperature, you need to get a smart thermostat now. The ability to control the temperature in your home from anywhere using your smartphone is amazing, and right now Nest's Smart Thermostats are on sale at both Amazon and B&H . The indoor and outdoor cameras are also discounted, so be sure to check them all out.

While $200 may seem like a big investment to replace something in your house that still works, you'll also want to think about the long-term savings potential here. With Nest's learning feature you may be able to reduce the costs associated with heating and cooling your house by up to 30%, which means it could eventually pay for itself over time. You may even be eligible for rebates with this purchase.

These devices are compatible with Google Home and Amazon's Alexa allowing for voice control.

