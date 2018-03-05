Netflix announced today in a blog post that it has officially launched enhanced parental controls and other features for informed viewing, including highly specified PIN protection and more prominent display of maturity levels.

Now, beyond just setting PIN protection that keeps your children from watching content with certain maturity settings, you can actually set controls for individual movies and series so you're able to curate the best Netflix experience for your individual family. Because every parent or guardian has differing perspectives on what exactly they feel is appropriate for children to watch at what ages, this tool is great for individuals who want to allow their kiddos the freedom to watch Stranger Things while protecting them from other content on the non-Kids version of Netflix that may not be appropriate for them.

To adjust your PIN settings, all you need to do is hover over your little icon in the top right and click Account in the navigation menu. From there, you just scroll down to Parental controls, input your account password to verify it's you, and create a four-digit PIN (if you haven't already). Then you can either select a maturity level or input the titles of individual shows or movies you'd like to PIN protect.