Netflix is already one of the world's most popular services for watching movies and TV shows, and later this year, the company will begin to dip its toes into the waters of streaming games.

According to a report from TechRadar, Netflix is partnering with developer Telltale Games to create a special version of Minecraft: Story Mode that will be playable via Netflix's streaming service.

Based on what we know so far, the game will play similarly to the Netflix Original interactive movie Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale in which players make various decisions throughout the runtime to alter how the story progresses. That sort of gameplay is far from something along the lines of Fortnite or God of War, but it's still introducing a level of interaction that's completely different compared to a regular movie or TV show.

Per TechRadar: