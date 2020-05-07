Best Buy has Netgear's Orbi mesh Wi-Fi system on sale for just $249.99 today only. The discounted set includes one router and two satellites that give you a wide-reaching Wi-Fi signal through your whole home. You'd regularly pay over $300 for the 3-piece system and not much less than this for a refurbished version. Best Buy offers free shipping with today's purchase, though you could get your Orbi system quicker using free curbside pickup where available.

Wi-Fi blanket Netgear Orbi Home Mesh Wi-Fi System This is an AC2200 tri-band mesh system that includes one Orbi router (RBR40) and two Orbi satellites (RBS20). You'll get coverage up to 6,000 square feet with this 3-pack and super-fast Wi-Fi up to 2.2 Gbps. $279.99 $349.99 $70 off See at Best Buy

The Orbi RBK43S system replaces your current router and any extenders you may have set up. It is capable of covering up to 6,000 square feet with a strong wireless internet connection and the satellites are compact enough to be placed conveniently around your home. The system offers speeds up to 2.2Gbps with MU-MIMO technology for supporting multiple connected devices at once. Despite being a 3-piece set — one router and two satellites — it all operates under a single network name for a seamless connection.

If you're set up with Amazon Echo or Google Home/Nest devices, you can also control your network with just your voice and there are built-in parental controls thanks to Circle integration.

Existing users rate Orbi products very highly — just check out the reviews for any of Orbi's offerings and you'll see glowing recommendations. We also recommend Orbi in our list of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems in 2020.

Netgear has recently unveiled a Wi-Fi 6-compatible range of routers, though you likely don't need it (yet) unless you have tons of connected devices vying for data or particularly heavy gaming demands. Check out our Wi-Fi 6 guide for more.