We all have keys: house keys, car keys, keys to our heart (aww). And we've all likely lost those keys at some point in our lives (WHY, DEBORAH?!). It's a huge pain in the butt when you're late for work and can't start your car, and it's even worse when you lock yourself on your back deck in just your boxers and crocs (it happened to a friend of a friend — don't ask).
Key racks and dishes and spots specifically for us to put our keys are only so good as our own memories. If you've come home after a hard day, the last thing on your mind is putting your keys in their proper spot. If only there was something that technology could do to help us out in this age of apps and Bluetooth.
KeySmart Pro is a Swiss Army knife-looking contraption that you screw your keys into, so instead of knives and a can opener, you get Swiss Army keys for $59.99. But you don't just get a sweet thingamajig; KeySmart Pro has Tile's Bluetooth technology built into it, so you can locate your KeySmart with your smartphone and the handy companion app.
Buying a Tile on its own isn't foolproof, because it could break off of your key ring. In the case of KeySmart Pro, the Bluetooth tracker is your keys and your keys become the Bluetooth tracker. If you're sick and tired of losing your keys all the time, then check out KeySmart Pro and stop worrying. Better yet, get rid of those jangly keys in your pocket or purse and use this handy, pocket knife-sized device instead.
