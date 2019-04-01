The Anker Roav 800A 8000mAh Jump Starter Pro is down to $59.99 at Amazon when you use code ROAVAP2R during checkout. This normally sells for $100, and today's deal beats out Black Friday and holiday pricing where we saw it drop to around $75. It is also a match of the best price we've seen.

Enter code ROAVAP2R to nab 40% off this must-have product. Stash it in your trunk or glove compartment and you can jump-start your car, charge your phone, and see in the dark. Sounds like a worthwhile investment to us.

Anker's emergency device should be in every glove compartment, and if you know someone driving around without one then you should share this discount with them. It combines an emergency jump starter with an emergency battery charger. If your car dies on you, you won't have to worry about being stranded. You can get up to 15 jump starts from a single charge of this device. Hopefully you won't need to use them all.

If you need to use it at night, the device has a built-in high-intensity LED lamp. Plus, there are two USB ports for charging your mobile devices in a pinch with the 8000mAh battery. Anker backs it up with a 12-month warranty, and the 93 users who have reviewed it at Amazon give it 4.2 stars out of 5 stars on average.

