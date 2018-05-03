The Anker PowerCore 400A 9000mAh Jump Starter mini is down to $53.99 with code ANKERJS2 on Amazon. This jump starter normally sells for $80, and we haven't seen a deal like this since early March. The code brings it down to one of its lowest prices ever.

The PowerCore combines an emergency jump starter with an emergency battery charger. If your car dies on you, you won't have to worry about being stranded in the middle of nowhere. You can get up to 15 jump starts from a single charge of this device. Hopefully you won't need to use them all. If it happens at night, the device has a built-in high-intensity LED lamp. Plus, there are two USB ports for charging your mobile devices in a pinch. It's small enough to fit in your glove compartment, too. Anker backs it up with an 18-month warranty, and the 29 users who have reviewed it give it 4.6 stars out of 5.

See on Amazon