Communicating digitally usually means we don't take the time to sit down and write out our thoughts in a meaningful way. We use slang, abbreviations, and even single letters to spell out words. This erosion of the English language is happening rapidly, but there are tools in place to ensure we don't all fall by the way of grunts and gestures.

We all want to get our message across as fast as possible, but that doesn't mean we have to send a nearly illegible text or email. Ginger Page, a grammar tool that works on your iPhone or Mac, is here to help.

Right now, iMore Digital Offers has a deal on a lifetime subscription to Ginger Page Premium. Instead of the regular price of $748, you'll pay just $70. That's 90 percent off! If you don't think you'll need a lifetime subscription, choose from a three-year or a one-year subscription, both also heavily discounted.

All you have to do is download the Ginger Page app on your device, and it will start correcting any text you write out. Not only does it check spelling, it will also offer suggestions for better words or phrases, it will give you definitions of words you use, and it will read back text you've written. If you're working in an international setting, it can also translate to 50 different languages.