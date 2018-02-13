Nobody likes a typo. You hate making them, your editor hates correcting them, and when one does slip through the cracks it can turn your best piece into a mark of shame. We don't blame you, editing your own work is hard and your brain is bad at it. How do you get better?

You've probably come to the realization that you should probably sign up for one of those grammar services, but which one is the best for you? You'll need a powerful editor that fixes more than just the odd spelling mistake, and those don't always come cheap. Relax — iMore Digital Offers has the perfect solution!

Never make another typo again with a WhiteSmoke! This powerful editor will not only catch spelling errors but grammar, style, and punctuation mistakes as well!

Just look at these great features WhiteSmoke web offers you!

Activates with just one click in browser-based text editors.

Analyzes text with unique patented artificial intelligence algorithms.

Checks for potential plagiarism with its huge database.

Works with Microsoft Word and Outlook to proofread your emails and documents.

Right now through iMore Digital Offers, we're able to offer four different pricing packages for you to choose from. Get the web or Premium version of this grammar-correcting software on a one-year subscription or for life! Here's how the pricing breaks down:

No matter which subscription package you choose, you'll be saving 84% off the regular price! This great deal won't be available forever, so buy now and improve your grammar!