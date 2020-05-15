The WD Elements 12TB USB 3.0 external hard drive is down to $189.99 at Newegg today with coupon code EMCDKGK39. This is one of Newegg's limited-time deals and it's slated to end on Sunday. It's a very low price for the 12TB version of the drive, beating offers at other retailers including B&H. The high-capacity drive normally sells for $220 or more, and you can find similar models like the WD Easystore 12TB drive going for as much as $250 at places like Best Buy.
So much room
WD Elements 12TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive
Includes fast data transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps thanks to USB 3.0 connectivity. Its huge capacity means you can use this to store tons of data, including movies and music, or use it as a backup for your system. Plug-and-play compatible with Windows.
$189.99
$219.99 $30 off
The desktop drive is plug-and-play so is super simple to use. It is compatible with Windows right out of the box, but if you want it to work with Mac you'll have to reformat it. Remember that reformatting erases the data, so be sure to do this before you actually start using the drive.
The connection is USB 3.0. That explains its wide compatibility, and it also allows for super fast data transfers up to 5 Gbps. With all that space, you'll want some fast speeds so you can transfer everything as quick as possible.
Use this hard drive as a backup. It should be large enough for your entire system. Since it's not internal, it can serve as a secondary place to keep all your data safe. Or you can just use it as a central location for all of your media. Keep all your photos and movies in one place.
