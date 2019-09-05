Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
You may have seen more and more credit card issuers offer limited time tiered rewards in their welcome bonuses. One of the latest to hop on the trend is the Business Platinum® Card from American Express. From now until December 4, 2019, the welcome bonus offered on this card will be 50,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $10,000 in the first 3 months plus another 50,000 points after spending an additional $15,000 in the same 3 months. That's a total of 100,000 points, much greater than the previous offer of 75,000.
If you're looking for amazing travel perks and own a small business, then this offer could be very lucrative for you. According to the latest valuations, Membership Rewards points are valued at 2 cents each, meaning that your welcome bonus alone is worth $2,000. Then you have the ability to earn a lot more points with the amount that you spend. For example, if you're a frequent traveler, you can earn 5x points on flights and prepaid hotels at amextravel.com.
Big Business, Big Bonus
Business Platinum® Card from American Express
Aside from all the points you can earn, take advantage of various luxurious perks. For instance, get up to $200 in annual statement credits for spending at Dell, and get one year of Platinum Global Access from WeWork, which gives you access to workplaces in 75+ cities around the world. And while you're on the road, get access to those sweet Centurion Lounges
If you've been looking for a high end business card, then now could be a good time to take advantage of this elevated bonus offer. Hurry before this offer expires in December!
