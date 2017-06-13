Nintendo just added four new Amiibo characters for Breath of the Wild that you can add to your collection!

Nintendo announced at 2017 E3 that four new Amiibo will be coming soon for Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on both the Switch and Wii U. The new Amiibo characters relate to the upcoming download code (DLC) pack for the Ballad of Champions, due this holiday season. The new Amiibo are based on the four champions of Hyrule.

Mipha, the Zora Champion

Daruk, the Goron Champion

Revali, the Rito Champion

Urbosa, the Gerudo Champion

Nintendo didn't specify when these characters will be available for sale but noted that they will be compatible with the DLC packs. It's possible they will be available in tandem with the release of the Ballad of Champions at the end of this year.

