This marks the first year that Apple has held an Apple Watch Activity Challenge in celebration of Black History Month. Apple Watch Activity Challenges are meant to promote using the watch for fitness and act as a way for Apple to guide users into taking advantage of the workout tracking features.

As reported by 9to5Mac , Apple has announced its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for 2021. The company will be hosting its first-ever Unity Challenge that will celebrate Black History Month. The challenge will run from February 1 through February 28 and participants will complete it by closing their Move ring seven days in a row.

As usual with an Apple Watch Activity Challenge, completing the Unity Challenge will earn you a commemorative badge in the Fitness app as well as exclusive stickers to use in the Messages and FaceTime apps.

Let's celebrate Black history this month and keep the momentum going all year long. To start, earn this Unity award by closing your Move ring seven days in a row during February.

Apple Watch owners will get a notification about the upcoming challenge as it gets closer to the start of February. You can close your Move ring by either using the Workout app, a third-party app that integrates with the Health app, or with Apple Fitness+, Apple's new workout subscription service.