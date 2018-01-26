We've only seen one discount on the Sonos One, and it didn't last long. If you are in the market for a pair of them you won't want to miss this offer. The Sonos One is the latest speaker from the company, and it has Amazon's Alexa abilities built right in. This discount brings the price of each speaker down to $175, which is a match for its only other discount ever.

You can use these speakers together to achieve a stereo sound or use them independently in two different rooms, depending on your preference. Sonos previously announced that in 2018 the company would bring Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay 2 to its platform, so if you have been on the edge about getting one, now is your chance. This discount is available from a variety of retailers, including B&H Photo, Amazon, Sonos, and Best Buy.

See at Amazon