Here's a quick look at the updates in Logic Pro X 10.3.2.

The popular audio production software Logic Pro X just released its newest update, version 10.3.2, and has added a plethora of new features and conveniences that will no doubt make any user happy.

Some notable additions from the patch notes include:

Three new virtual drummers that will play percussion in the styles of Pop, Songwriter, and Latin

New Drummer loops can be added to your song and then adjusted with performance controls.

The pitch of an audio region can now be transposed or fine tuned.

New additive effects in Alchemy expand the options for filtering and modulating sound.

New features are always great and reading through the full patch notes on the App Store, the update seems to have brought a fair amount of new goodies to the table that should excite any user of the software.

Of course, updates aren't just for new features, Logic Pro X also added in some much-needed conveniences into the 10.3.2 update, including:

A key command to toggle help tags

A key command to remove fades.

Shift-clicking when closing in a plug-in window now closes all open plug-in windows.

Pressing Option while showing or hiding Track Alternatives now toggles the setting for all tracks.

If you're a fan of Logic Pro X, chances are small improvements like the ones listed above will actually make the biggest difference in your workflow. Small tweaks to software that makes it easier and quicker to use are always a good way to keep your users happy.