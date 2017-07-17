Apple just revealed some of the new emoji coming to iOS, macOS, and watchOS later this year!

Happy World Emoji Day, folks! To celebrate everyone's favorite holiday (right?), Apple is showing off some of the new emoji that'll be headed to your Apple devices later this year! You'll be able to pepper your conversations with puking emoji, dinosaurs, zombies, elves, and loads more!

Apple has revealed 12 new emoji, including:

Person in Lotus Position

Breast-Feeding

Star-Struck

Exploding Head

Face Vomiting

Crazy Face

T-Rex

Zebra

Zombie

Elf

Woman With Headscarf

Bearded Person

Back in June the Unicode Consortium released version 10 of the Unicode Standard (the Unicode Standard defines emoji characters). The updated standard included 56 new emoji. Although Apple only showed off 12 in celebration of World Emoji Day, it's likely we'll see all 56 (or close to it) later this year!

Here's the full list, if you're interested:

Adult

Bearded Person

Billed Cap

Bowl With Spoon

Brain

Breast-Feeding

Broccoli

Canned Food

Child

Chopsticks

Coat

Coconut

Crazy Face

Cricket

Cup With Straw

Curling Stone

Cut of Meat

Dumpling

Elf

Exploding Head

Face Vomiting

Face With Hand Over Mouth

Face With Monocle

Face With Raised Eyebrow

Face With Symbols Over Mouth

Fairy

Flying Saucer

Fortune Cookie

Genie

Giraffe

Gloves

Hedgehog

Love-You Gesture

Mage

Merperson

Older Adult

Orange Heart

Palms Up Together

Person Climbing

Person in Lotus Position

Person in Steamy Room

Pie

Pretzel

Sandwich

Sauropod

Scarf

Shushing Face

Sled

Socks

Star-Struck

T-Rex

Takeout Box

Vampire

Woman With Headscarf

Zebra

Zombie

What's your favorite new emoji?

I think I'll be getting a lot of use out of the new Face Vomiting emoji. Which of the new emoji do you like most? Give us a shout in the comments or share your thoughts over on Twitter!