Apple just revealed some of the new emoji coming to iOS, macOS, and watchOS later this year!
Happy World Emoji Day, folks! To celebrate everyone's favorite holiday (right?), Apple is showing off some of the new emoji that'll be headed to your Apple devices later this year! You'll be able to pepper your conversations with puking emoji, dinosaurs, zombies, elves, and loads more!
Apple has revealed 12 new emoji, including:
- Person in Lotus Position
- Breast-Feeding
- Star-Struck
- Exploding Head
- Face Vomiting
- Crazy Face
- T-Rex
- Zebra
- Zombie
- Elf
- Woman With Headscarf
- Bearded Person
Back in June the Unicode Consortium released version 10 of the Unicode Standard (the Unicode Standard defines emoji characters). The updated standard included 56 new emoji. Although Apple only showed off 12 in celebration of World Emoji Day, it's likely we'll see all 56 (or close to it) later this year!
Here's the full list, if you're interested:
- Adult
- Bearded Person
- Billed Cap
- Bowl With Spoon
- Brain
- Breast-Feeding
- Broccoli
- Canned Food
- Child
- Chopsticks
- Coat
- Coconut
- Crazy Face
- Cricket
- Cup With Straw
- Curling Stone
- Cut of Meat
- Dumpling
- Elf
- Exploding Head
- Face Vomiting
- Face With Hand Over Mouth
- Face With Monocle
- Face With Raised Eyebrow
- Face With Symbols Over Mouth
- Fairy
- Flying Saucer
- Fortune Cookie
- Genie
- Giraffe
- Gloves
- Hedgehog
- Love-You Gesture
- Mage
- Merperson
- Older Adult
- Orange Heart
- Palms Up Together
- Person Climbing
- Person in Lotus Position
- Person in Steamy Room
- Pie
- Pretzel
- Sandwich
- Sauropod
- Scarf
- Shushing Face
- Sled
- Socks
- Star-Struck
- T-Rex
- Takeout Box
- Vampire
- Woman With Headscarf
- Zebra
- Zombie
What's your favorite new emoji?
I think I'll be getting a lot of use out of the new Face Vomiting emoji. Which of the new emoji do you like most? Give us a shout in the comments or share your thoughts over on Twitter!
Reader comments
New emoji alert! Apple shows off some of the characters coming to iOS later this year