Apple announced new iMacs at WWDC; here's what you need to know!

The iMac lineup is getting an update. Brighter displays, faster processors, more memory storage and more updates are headed to the iMac! If you're curious about the new machines, we've got all the answers! Here's everything you need to know!

New Lineup and Sizes

When it comes to size, the new bunch of iMacs have pretty much stayed the same. There will still be a 21.5-inch iMac, a 21.5-inch iMac with a Retina 4K display, and a 27-inch iMac with a Retina 5K display.

More Brightness

The screens on all the new iMac models are now able to produce the brightest picture ever. Apple has stated they are 500 nits which are the brightest display ever on a Mac. It's quoted at being 43% bright than the previous iMac models.

New insides for everyone model

The processors and graphics got an update for each model; here's what they look like.

21.5-inch iMac: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 with 64GB eDram

21.5-inch iMac with 4K Retina Display: Radeon Pro 555 or 560 with up to 4GB of VRAM

27-inch iMac with 5K Retina Display: Radeon Pro 570, 575, or 580 with up to 8GB of VRAM

Faster storage on the 27-inch iMac

All 27-inch iMacs will have up to 2TB of storage available, 50% faster SSDs, and feature Fusion Drives.

Pricing

If you're curious about how much the new iMac will set you back, here's the pricing:

21.5-inch iMac: Starting at $1099

21.5-inch iMac with 4K Retina Display: Starting at $1299

27-inch iMac with 5K Retina Display: Starting at $1799

When are they available?

Apple announced the new iMacs would be shipping today. The Apple website does not appear to be updated at the time of publishing. Check back later for the link!

More updates to come!

As the Apple website gets updated, we're bound to get more information. Be sure to check back often for updates!

Excited for the new iMacs?

Let us know in the comments below!