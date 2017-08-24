Atypical Games' new iOS game, Radiation City, will take your survival skills to the limit!

A few years ago when Atypical Games released Radiation Island, they blessed the App Store with a survival horror game that pushes the iPhone to its limits and delivered as close to an A+ console experience as you can get. Today they are back at it again with the release a new game Radiation City!

Take a look at the trailer which does an excellent job of setting up the ambiance and tone of the game!

Radiation City takes the player inside the city of Pripyat, Ukraine which has been abandoned since the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in the 80s. When your plane crashes in the abandoned area, you're tasked with surviving everything from wild animals attacks to zombie-like creatures you encounter along the way. As you scavenge for materials to help you not only survive but escape this living nightmare, you'll start to uncover clues as to what's going happening here. Was your plane crash an accident, or is something more sinister at play?

By all accounts, Radiation City looks to be carrying on the torch of Radiation Island. In a press release, Atypical Games sheds some light on what you can do in this massive game.

"Radiation City offers players total freedom to explore and craft a unique story in an enchanting and immersive world. Scavenge for food, water, armor, weapons and drivable vehicles that, combined with a simple crafting system, can up your odds of survival against the elements and the terrifying creatures that call Pripyat home. Use a RPG-style progression system to create a unique character that can conquer the wasteland -- or fail, and fall victim to its murderous inhabitants."

On top of all of this, the game truly does look beautiful.

If Radiation City is anything like its predecessor, its download price of $4.99 is well worth your money. The 2.28 GB download file is proof of just how massive this game is going to be, and you can expect that same exciting gameplay that you remember from Radiation Island.