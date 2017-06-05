A new iPad Pro will hit the shelves this year! Here's what we know!

Apple announced the new iPad Pros today. A new size, more storage on the base models, new, faster chip, new camera notifications, and more! Here, we've got everything you need to know about Apple's newest tablet.

New Displays

The new iPad Pros will have all-new displays that are brighter and refresh faster. They are 600 nits and have a new feature Apple is calling ProMotion, wherein the on-screen refresh has been doubled to 120Hz! Plus, the 10.5-inch model is the now big enough to display a full-size keyboard on-screen and both iPad Pro models also feature True Tone Display. The screen resolution for each model is as follows:

10.5-inch iPad Pro has a 2224‑by‑1668 resolution with a 264 ppi.

12.9-inch iPad Pro has a 2732‑by‑2048 resolution with a 264 ppi.

What is ProMotion?

Display performance is dramatically improved with the refresh rate of 120Hz, which doubles the 60Hz refresh rate from the old models. Apple promises that all motion content is smoother, crisper, and more responsive. Plus, the new iPad Pros will be able to dynamically adjust refresh rate, depending on what you're looking at, which Apple says saves battery life.

Higher refresh rate means working the Apple Pencil will function better with the new iPad Pros. The Apple Pencil now only carries a 20ms latency.

What chip are the new iPad Pros sporting?

The new iPad Pros will use Apple's new A10X chip. It has six cores inside — three high-performance cores and three high-efficiency cores. This results in a device that Apple claims has 30% faster CPU and 40% faster graphics performance.

Are any of the other iPad Pros being replaced?

It appears the 9.7-inch iPad Pro is gone and has been replaced with a slightly bigger 10.5-inch model. The 12.9-inch size is still around.

Battery Life

The new iPad Pros are still said to have a 10-hour battery life for both the 10.5- and 12.9-inch models.

New Camera

The new iPad Pros will be sporting new improved cameras, both rear-facing and front-facing, and they are the same camera found on the iPhone 7!

The rear-facing camera will shoot at up to 12 megapixels and be able to capture 4K video footage! The same 1.8ƒ aperture and six-element lens found on the iPhone 7s camera. The rear-facing camera will also sport the Quad-LED True Tone Flash that's available on the iPhone 7.

The front-facing camera will now be a 7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash and is by all accounts the same front-facing camera available on the iPhone 7.

Will the new iPad Pros support LTE?

Yes, the iPad Pro will, of course, support LTE.

Can I get the Smart Keyboard with the new iPad Pros?

Yes! The new iPad Pros have a Smart Connector built in, and Apple has created a 10.5-inch version of its Smart Keyboard cover.

What colors options are available on the new iPad Pros?

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro will still ship in Silver, Space Grey, and Gold while the 10.5-inch will ship in Silver, Space Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold, much like the old 9.7-inch model did.

How much will it cost?

Here's the pricing for the new iPad Pros that we have so far!

10.5-inch iPad Pro:

$649 for 64GB

$779 for 64GB + Cellular

$749 for 256GB

$879 for 256GB + Cellular

$949 for 512GB

$1079 for 512GB + Cellular

12.9-inch iPad Pro:

$799 for 64GB

$929 for 64GB + Cellular

$899 for the 256GB

$1029 for 256GB + Cellular

$1099 for 512GB

$1229 for 512GB + Cellular

When can I get my hands on one?

You can order a new iPad Pro in both sizes right now!

See at Apple

More Questions?

Still not sure you want to buy the new iPad Pro? Want to know a little more before you make the plunge? Let us know your questions and concerns in the comments below and we'll fill you in with our wealth of knowledge.

Want more on the new iPad Pros?

Head over to the iMore Forums and tell everybody about your thoughts on the new iPad Pro line up!