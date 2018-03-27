The Clips app is meant to let you quickly and easily slap together a social video to share with your friends and networks and today it's been made even better!

What's new in Clips

Versions 2.0.3 was released today following Apple's Education Event in Chicago and it brings a healthy dose of new stuff to the app. Here's a quick breakdown of all the new updates!

Four additional Live Title styles featuring new fonts, colors, and layouts.

Four new animated labels with vibrant colors and editable text.

Nine new animated stickers including hand-drawn arrows, scribbles, circles, and underlining

Eleven new Apple-designed posters for creating animated title cards, including education-themed blackboard and notebook designs.

Two new Selfie Scenes on iPhone X from Disney-Pixar that put you in the "Finding Dory" reef and on the Scare Floor from "Monsters, Inc."

Drop shadows have been added to some labels to improve visibility against light backgrounds.

Fixes an issue that could prevent photos stored in iCloud Photo Library from displaying correctly in Clips projects.

To see a full list of updates in the new version of Clips, check the App Store.

Are you excited about the new update?

Let us know in the comment below!